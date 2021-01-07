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End Time Events: Finding Hope in Hopelessness
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98 views • January 07, 2021
As each year passes, the entire planet sinks into more disasters, more hatred, and more war. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (among other things) in 2020 led to what some believe to be the worst year in history. But if we don't learn the important lessons we need to learn as a result of this year... if we don't adopt a radically new perspective on life... we're only going to see an even greater decline in faith, love, and human rights next year. This video will get you thinking about what needs to be done to truly change the world.
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