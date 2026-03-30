Did the Controligarchs Retreat… or Just Rebrand? - Seamus Bruner

We sat down with Seamus Bruner to break down the rise of the “Controligarchs” and how today’s most powerful billionaires are shaping global systems of money, media, and influence. He explains what’s changed since his original research, why figures like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg may be rebranding rather than retreating, and how their power continues to expand behind the scenes. We also discuss AI, mass wealth concentration, political influence, and what it means for the future of freedom, elections, and everyday Americans.





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Seamus Bruner

BOOK: https://a.co/d/06CQb21M

WEBSITE: https://seamusbruner.com/





Seamus Bruner is the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, where he investigates corruption, global power structures, and political influence. He is the bestselling author of Controligarchs, a deep dive into how elite billionaires wield influence over governments, media, and society. Bruner has worked closely with renowned investigative journalist Peter Schweizer and has contributed to multiple high-impact exposés. His research focuses on uncovering hidden financial networks, NGOs, and the intersection of wealth and power. Through his work, he aims to equip everyday Americans with knowledge about the forces shaping the modern world.





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