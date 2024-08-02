Makeshift Orphanage Strives to Provide for Children in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A makeshift orphanage in Gaza is striving to care for and support children in need. Mahmoud Kalakh, a teacher at the orphanage, said, “We work hard to provide food and clothes to these orphans.” Hala Abu-Rjela, another teacher at the orphanage, emphasised the importance of education, saying she "felt it was important for the students to complete their education, to release negative energy, and to get rid of the fear, stress, and terror caused by this war in positive ways."
Middle East Eye, Aug 2, 2024