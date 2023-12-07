Use the Pain of the Past to Complete the Present Moment

Key Lesson: Nothing is created to “have and to hold,” but rather always to be transformed by the Greater Life in which it is held, and that acts upon it...in order to bring about and reveal the infinite possibilities inherent in its continual perfection.

