Use the Pain of the Past to Complete the Present Moment
Guy Finley
Key Lesson: Nothing is created to “have and to hold,” but rather always to be transformed by the Greater Life in which it is held, and that acts upon it...in order to bring about and reveal the infinite possibilities inherent in its continual perfection.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

 

 


wisdom, truth, life, pain, past, real, present moment

