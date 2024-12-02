How viruses cause cancer an acquired immune dysfunction

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I started at the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Maryland, June 10, 1980 and my job basically in the stem cell arena and in the virus caused cancers. How viruses cause cancer, and literally, the systems biology approach. So for me, cancer is, and always will be acquired immune dysfunction, and at the level of the hematopoietic stem cell, versus the mesenchymal stem cell versus the neuro progenitor cell. And so your stem cells in the hematopoietic stem cell are a cell called a monocyte macrophage. Those are those supportive cells: microglia, oligodendrocyte and astrocytes, along with that,

and if your blood has been poisoned by a virus or any other parasite, then you will lead to a cancer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/17/2024

