IN PLAIN SIGHT - HOW THE HIGHWIRE GOT IT RIGHT from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/in-plain-sight-how-the-highwire-got-it-right/

Jefferey Jaxen joins Del in studio to discuss the groundbreaking European Parliament Hearing that appears to have triggered a global awakening to the worldwide political injustices in the name of Covid-19 safety. Watch as we look back at The HighWire’s reporting, since the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, exposing incredible subterfuge from the highest levels of government, media, and industry.

POSTED: October 24, 2022



