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7/18/22 HB 4350 = Treason, WEF War on USA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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288 views • July 19, 2022

7/18- It’s time to throw WEF out of the USA and all countries it’s operatives are actively overthrowing in an International Coup against all Sovereign Nations. This is The international Sovereign human movement of Resistance that can stop them as humanity awakes en masse.To support You Are Free Tv:

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Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Birx admits faking data on Covid while in Trump Administration: 

http://static-origin.usatoday.com/2022/07/former-trump-covid-honcho-birx-admits-to-deceiving-the-white-house-and-just-making-stuff-up-to-push-her-personal-agenda/

Quayle thread on tons of frozen food destroyed in Box stores:  

https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2577  

https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2578

HR 4350 Thread:  

https://petersantilli.com/?p=4389

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/panicked-adam-schiff-moves-disrupt-future-investigations-us-military-involvement-jan-6-protests-riot/

HR 4350: 

 https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4350/BILLS-117hr4350eh.pdf

Ukraine war escalates: 

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/embassy-all-americans-should-leave-ukraine-immediately

COMPETES Act, Pelosi Grift: 

https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/4/22917942/competes-act-passes-house-usica-chips-act-funding 

https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-pelosis-husband-makes-huge-stock-move-ahead-of-key-vote-on-chip-subsidies

Kissinger's US debt for Saudi Oil: 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2016-05-30/the-untold-story-behind-saudi-arabia-s-41-year-u-s-debt-secret

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please be active and make your Congressional Leaders hear your rejection of HR 4350!! Please Pray for America and Humanity- 6pm Prayer Wave! 

WE ARE FREE!

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