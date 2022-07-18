7/18/22 HB 4350 = Treason, WEF War on USA

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7/18- It’s time to throw WEF out of the USA and all countries it’s operatives are actively overthrowing in an International Coup against all Sovereign Nations. This is The international Sovereign human movement of Resistance that can stop them as humanity awakes en masse.To support You Are Free Tv:
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Birx admits faking data on Covid while in Trump Administration:
http://static-origin.usatoday.com/2022/07/former-trump-covid-honcho-birx-admits-to-deceiving-the-white-house-and-just-making-stuff-up-to-push-her-personal-agenda/
Quayle thread on tons of frozen food destroyed in Box stores:
https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2577
https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2578
HR 4350 Thread:
https://petersantilli.com/?p=4389
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/panicked-adam-schiff-moves-disrupt-future-investigations-us-military-involvement-jan-6-protests-riot/
HR 4350:
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4350/BILLS-117hr4350eh.pdf
Ukraine war escalates:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/embassy-all-americans-should-leave-ukraine-immediately
https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/4/22917942/competes-act-passes-house-usica-chips-act-funding
https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-pelosis-husband-makes-huge-stock-move-ahead-of-key-vote-on-chip-subsidies
Kissinger's US debt for Saudi Oil:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2016-05-30/the-untold-story-behind-saudi-arabia-s-41-year-u-s-debt-secret
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please be active and make your Congressional Leaders hear your rejection of HR 4350!! Please Pray for America and Humanity- 6pm Prayer Wave!
WE ARE FREE!