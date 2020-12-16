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Thousands of Communist Chinese Troops Amassing in Canada Via FIPA Agreement - Get Ready Patriot
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769 views • December 16, 2020
More information from this Patriot on the Chinese Communist Troops amassing in Canada.
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LeverAction Gypsy uTube video link:
Thousands of Communist Chinese Troops Amassing in Canada Via FIPA Agreement - Get Ready Patriot
LeverAction Gypsy uTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxowgdTzQ5aLdBWjU6hvtBw
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LeverAction Gypsy uTube video link:
Thousands of Communist Chinese Troops Amassing in Canada Via FIPA Agreement - Get Ready Patriot
LeverAction Gypsy uTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxowgdTzQ5aLdBWjU6hvtBw
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