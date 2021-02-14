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ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (Christian Parody of the John Lennon/Beatles song)
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14 views • February 14, 2021
WORLD PREMIERE VIDEO!
Enjoy this breath of heaven: a sweet worship song experience like you've never experienced before.
NEVER BEFORE SEEN OUTSIDE OF LIVE CONCERTS
Performed live in Los Angeles, California by an expert band of Hollywood's top musicians and singers.
Enjoy this breath of heaven: a sweet worship song experience like you've never experienced before.
NEVER BEFORE SEEN OUTSIDE OF LIVE CONCERTS
Performed live in Los Angeles, California by an expert band of Hollywood's top musicians and singers.
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