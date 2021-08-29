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Sky News Australia: Media can 'no longer hide' Joe Biden's 'pure incompetence'[27.08.2021]
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30 views • August 29, 2021
'Don’t blame Americans, we didn’t elect him and everyone knows it'
Even Joe Biden's most enthusiastic supporters in the media can "no longer hide" the US President's "pure incompetence," according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
"The bulk of the mainstream media are complicit in this disastrous presidency," Ms Panahi said.
"They refused to cover Biden's obvious mental decline during the campaign.
"And to this day, they give him and his inept administration soft coverage.
"Even as it loses control of the country's southern borders, sees inflation soar, and creates a host of energy supply issues."
818,183 viewsAug 27, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.94M subscribers
https://youtu.be/uc8eoeURBXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Indsæt +++
TruthFlix2 Hilarious Biden Response
301 viewsAug 28, 2021
TruthFlix2
2.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZAC_wgoCkfQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w
Original https://twitter.com/i/status/1431370111496204291
Even Joe Biden's most enthusiastic supporters in the media can "no longer hide" the US President's "pure incompetence," according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
"The bulk of the mainstream media are complicit in this disastrous presidency," Ms Panahi said.
"They refused to cover Biden's obvious mental decline during the campaign.
"And to this day, they give him and his inept administration soft coverage.
"Even as it loses control of the country's southern borders, sees inflation soar, and creates a host of energy supply issues."
818,183 viewsAug 27, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.94M subscribers
https://youtu.be/uc8eoeURBXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Indsæt +++
TruthFlix2 Hilarious Biden Response
301 viewsAug 28, 2021
TruthFlix2
2.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZAC_wgoCkfQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w
Original https://twitter.com/i/status/1431370111496204291
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