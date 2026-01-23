The Truth About Myelofibrosis (MF) RareBlood Cancer Dr Joel Wallach

The video "The Truth About Myelofibrosis (MF) RareBlood Cancer Dr Joel Wallach" (from the channel InfoHealth News) features Dr. Joel Wallach, known for his views on nutrition and health, discussing myelofibrosis (MF)—a rare bone marrow disorder often classified as a blood cancer—in a radio-style format, likely from his show or a related call-in segment.The discussion centers on a listener's inquiry about a friend (an 80-year-old woman, 5'4", 180 lbs) experiencing low blood counts and anemia despite normal iron levels, with possible internal bleeding and edema treated with diuretics like Lasix.Key points and claims made by Dr. Wallach:He argues that standard medical approaches miss the root cause by focusing only on iron for anemia, while ignoring other essential nutrients. Bone marrow needs all 90 essential nutrients (his core philosophy) to properly produce blood cells. Deficiencies in items like folic acid, B12, and minerals can lead to anemia and related issues.

Myelofibrosis (also called myelosclerosis) is described not primarily as a cancer but as a condition often misdiagnosed as multiple myeloma. He claims it's caused by chronic osteoporosis, where bone marrow cavities fill with connective/scar tissue due to nutritional deficiencies, crowding out red blood cell production.

He attributes many such conditions to poor diet and long-term nutrient shortfalls, referencing his books like Epigenetics and Rare Earths Forbidden Cures where he says he's seen "thousands" of similar cases.

Treatment recommendations focus on nutrition rather than conventional therapies:Eliminate "bad foods" that hinder nutrient absorption: fried foods, processed meats with nitrates/nitrites (e.g., deli meats, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, jerky, Spam), oils (olive, coconut, margarine, mayonnaise, cooking oils), and gluten (wheat, bread, oats).

Adopt a gluten-free diet to improve nutrient uptake and support weight loss (he suggests aiming for 130 lbs for better health outcomes).

Supplement heavily with Youngevity products:Two Healthy Brain and Heart Packs per month (full dose at breakfast and dinner).

Three D-Stress capsules twice daily (two bottles/month) to support brain, spinal cord, and bone marrow function for red blood cell production.

Three D3 capsules twice daily (two bottles/month) to enhance mineral absorption and prevent osteoporosis-related marrow crowding.

He promotes the Fitshake (banana cream flavor, all-natural, 25g protein/serving from bone broth protein, with minerals, probiotics, 1,000 IU fermented D, enzymes) as a breakfast/snack option for fat burning, muscle/joint support, and overall nutrition.

Even at advanced age (80+), he claims significant recovery is possible by addressing deficiencies, with no need for additional weight loss drugs.

The video heavily promotes Youngevity supplements and related sites for ordering products, radio shows, books, and quizzes to determine needs. It includes links to various Youngevity resources and international sites.This presentation aligns with Dr. Wallach's broader advocacy that many diseases (including those labeled as genetic or cancerous) stem from nutritional deficiencies rather than inevitable pathology, and can be addressed through diet changes and targeted supplementation. Note that these views are alternative and not aligned with mainstream medical consensus on myelofibrosis, which is typically managed with medications, JAK inhibitors, transfusions, or stem cell transplants.