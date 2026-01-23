© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Myelofibrosis (MF) RareBlood Cancer Dr Joel Wallach
The video "The Truth About Myelofibrosis (MF) RareBlood Cancer Dr Joel Wallach" (from the channel InfoHealth News) features Dr. Joel Wallach, known for his views on nutrition and health, discussing myelofibrosis (MF)—a rare bone marrow disorder often classified as a blood cancer—in a radio-style format, likely from his show or a related call-in segment.The discussion centers on a listener's inquiry about a friend (an 80-year-old woman, 5'4", 180 lbs) experiencing low blood counts and anemia despite normal iron levels, with possible internal bleeding and edema treated with diuretics like Lasix.Key points and claims made by Dr. Wallach:He argues that standard medical approaches miss the root cause by focusing only on iron for anemia, while ignoring other essential nutrients. Bone marrow needs all 90 essential nutrients (his core philosophy) to properly produce blood cells. Deficiencies in items like folic acid, B12, and minerals can lead to anemia and related issues.
Myelofibrosis (also called myelosclerosis) is described not primarily as a cancer but as a condition often misdiagnosed as multiple myeloma. He claims it's caused by chronic osteoporosis, where bone marrow cavities fill with connective/scar tissue due to nutritional deficiencies, crowding out red blood cell production.
He attributes many such conditions to poor diet and long-term nutrient shortfalls, referencing his books like Epigenetics and Rare Earths Forbidden Cures where he says he's seen "thousands" of similar cases.
Treatment recommendations focus on nutrition rather than conventional therapies:Eliminate "bad foods" that hinder nutrient absorption: fried foods, processed meats with nitrates/nitrites (e.g., deli meats, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, jerky, Spam), oils (olive, coconut, margarine, mayonnaise, cooking oils), and gluten (wheat, bread, oats).
Adopt a gluten-free diet to improve nutrient uptake and support weight loss (he suggests aiming for 130 lbs for better health outcomes).
Supplement heavily with Youngevity products:Two Healthy Brain and Heart Packs per month (full dose at breakfast and dinner).
Three D-Stress capsules twice daily (two bottles/month) to support brain, spinal cord, and bone marrow function for red blood cell production.
Three D3 capsules twice daily (two bottles/month) to enhance mineral absorption and prevent osteoporosis-related marrow crowding.
He promotes the Fitshake (banana cream flavor, all-natural, 25g protein/serving from bone broth protein, with minerals, probiotics, 1,000 IU fermented D, enzymes) as a breakfast/snack option for fat burning, muscle/joint support, and overall nutrition.
Even at advanced age (80+), he claims significant recovery is possible by addressing deficiencies, with no need for additional weight loss drugs.
The video heavily promotes Youngevity supplements and related sites for ordering products, radio shows, books, and quizzes to determine needs. It includes links to various Youngevity resources and international sites.This presentation aligns with Dr. Wallach's broader advocacy that many diseases (including those labeled as genetic or cancerous) stem from nutritional deficiencies rather than inevitable pathology, and can be addressed through diet changes and targeted supplementation. Note that these views are alternative and not aligned with mainstream medical consensus on myelofibrosis, which is typically managed with medications, JAK inhibitors, transfusions, or stem cell transplants.
0:00- Introduction & Caller Question (80-year-old woman with low blood counts, anemia despite normal iron, possible internal bleeding/edema)
2:30- Why Standard Iron Treatment Misses the Root Cause
5:00- Bone Marrow Needs All 90 Essential Nutrients for Blood Production
8:15- Deficiencies in Folic Acid, B12, Minerals Leading to Anemia
11:00- Misconceptions About Salt, Blood Thinning, and Diet
14:30- Myelofibrosis Explained: Not Primarily Cancer, Often Osteoporosis-Related Scar Tissue in Bone Marrow
18:45- How Chronic Osteoporosis Crowds Out Red Blood Cell Production (Misdiagnosed as Multiple Myeloma or Blood Cancer)
22:00- Dr. Wallach's Experience: "Thousands" of Similar Cases Recovered
25:30- Dietary Changes to Improve Nutrient Absorption (Eliminate Fried Foods, Processed Meats with Nitrates/Nitrites, Oils, Gluten/Wheat)
29:00- Gluten-Free Diet Benefits & Weight Loss Goal (Aiming for ~130 lbs)
32:15- Core Supplement Recommendations: 2 Healthy Brain and Heart Packs per Month (Full Dose Breakfast & Dinner)
35:00- Additional Supplements: 3 D-Stress Capsules Twice Daily + 3 D3 Capsules Twice Daily
38:30- Why D3 & Minerals Help Prevent Osteoporosis-Related Marrow Issues
41:00- Recovery Possible Even at Advanced Age (80+)
44:00- Promotion: Youngevity Fitshake (Banana Cream, Protein from Bone Broth, Minerals, Probiotics, D3, Enzymes)
47:00- Closing: Resources, Books (Epigenetics, Rare Earths Forbidden Cures), Quiz, Ordering Links, Radio Show Info