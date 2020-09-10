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The Danger of Being a Professional Victim
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2 views • September 10, 2020
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▶▶▶ Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate ◀◀◀
An incredibly passionate and motivational plea to avoid the siren song of of victimhood and to assume personal responsibility for creating the life of your dreams. The future is in your hands...
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
▶▶▶ Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate ◀◀◀
An incredibly passionate and motivational plea to avoid the siren song of of victimhood and to assume personal responsibility for creating the life of your dreams. The future is in your hands...
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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