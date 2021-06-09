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Live Q&A with Emel Akan: How the U.S. Finances Firms Linked to China’s Communist Regime
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For years, American investors have been transferring wealth from the United States to Chinese companies tied to the Chinese regime. It’s a problem that has been overlooked for more than a decade. How did it all start? And what is the significance of President Biden’s recent ban on 59 Chinese defense and tech firms?
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