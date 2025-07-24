The work of the Thai Armed Forces artillery on the positions of the Cambodian Armed Forces at the border.

Adding, and again Trump and his huge ego has to get involved:

I am working on reconciling Thailand and Cambodia – Trump

Adding:

Why are Thailand and Cambodia fighting?

This week’s clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces near the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples are the latest flare-up in a century-old border dispute dating back to French colonial rule.

The Conflict Zone: The disputed areas lie in Surin Province (Thailand) and Oddar Meanchey Province (Cambodia), near the Dangrek Mountains. Both Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear are ancient Khmer temples that sit directly on or near the border.

A Colonial Legacy: France drew the original border in the early 1900s, favoring Cambodia. Thailand contests these lines, especially in areas where the watershed boundary doesn’t match the temple locations.

Key Flashpoints:

Preah Vihear: In 1962, the ICJ ruled in Cambodia’s favor, giving it sovereignty over the temple but Thailand still disputes the surrounding land.

Ta Muen Thom & Ta Kwai: Thailand maintains that these temples are on its soil. Cambodia disagrees and has stationed troops nearby for years.

Today’s Escalation: Clashes erupted after a Thai soldier was wounded by a landmine, prompting artillery fire, RPG launches, and reported F-16 strikes on Cambodian positions. Both sides have now downgraded diplomatic relations, expelled ambassadors, and closed borders.

In other words, this isn’t a new war, and tensions here have been building exponentionally since May.