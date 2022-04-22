Commander of Mariupol’ Military Pleads To Evacuate the Remaining Soldiers and Civilians in Azovstal

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04/20/2022 After holding out in Azovstal for over 50 days, commander of Mariupol’ military pleads to the world leaders to evacuate the remaining soldiers including 500 wounded and civilians including women and children, to a territory of a third party state safely.