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COVID ORIGIN CONTROVERSY REIGNITED
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71 views • April 01, 2021
COVID ORIGIN CONTROVERSY REIGNITED
After extreme censorship of those questioning the origins of SARS-CoV2, one of the world's highest ranked virologists goes public with his personal opinion on whether the virus came from a seafood market or escaped the Wuhan lab in China.
#RobertRedfield #WHO #Wuhan #China #ManMadeDisease #60Minutes #JamieMetzl #CovidOrigins #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
After extreme censorship of those questioning the origins of SARS-CoV2, one of the world's highest ranked virologists goes public with his personal opinion on whether the virus came from a seafood market or escaped the Wuhan lab in China.
#RobertRedfield #WHO #Wuhan #China #ManMadeDisease #60Minutes #JamieMetzl #CovidOrigins #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
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