Private Property: The Bedrock of Civilization

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The bedrock of every civilization is private property. Likewise, every totalitarian ideology has the goal of attacking private property. Some are even so bold as to claim that the goal is to abolish it! Of course, logic dictates that such an idea is a recipe for disaster, and there's a whole history of human suffering and death to provide lessons that disaster is the only possible outcome. Private property is inviolable, inalienable and absolute.