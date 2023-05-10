Create New Account
They're Controlling and Distracting Our Minds for Their End Game
NJT Report
Published a day ago

They're Controlling and Distracting Our Minds for Their End Game during Early Retirement! We have to be on our guard now more than ever and in this video we offer some insight and encouragement as to why the invisible hand could be confusing some of us and steering us further and further away from what is really important in life! Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on these things and that's why they subscribed. We hope you do too. Stay safe friends.

