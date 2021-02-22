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"We Are Under Attack: Frigid Controlled Weather Weapons Are Being Used" Deborah Tavares (Pt.1)
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618 views • February 22, 2021
Deborah Tavares discusses the Deep State's Agenda and how current weather anomalies are purposely used to further their agenda.
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