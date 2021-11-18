© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Franc Zalewski in Poland found “The Thing” in the Pfizer vaccine / 폴란드의 프랑크 잘레브스키 박사가 화이자 코비드 백신 속에서 발견한 “그 물체”
Follow
0
Share
Report
158 views • November 18, 2021
From: www.brighteon.com/91164106-9358-4245-ba34-3a58c92772dc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.