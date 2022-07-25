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Q [24 hr. Warning] Something Big is About to Drop! Start The Clock! A Week to [Remember] Bombs Away!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Today's Featured Link "The Top 100 Q Proofs of All-Time!":


https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHcg3CYHLGoR/





Previous Updates:



Our Greatest Threat is From Within! Infiltration Not Invasion! Trump Vs. The Worldwide Criminal Cabal!



https://rumble.com/v1cyluj-infiltration-not-invasion-trump-vs.-the-nwo-deep-state-cabal-dark-to-light-.html




Biden Won't Finish 1st Term! Leaked Audio: Biden Threatens to Assassinate Ukraine President! Midterm Elections BA.5 Stealth Variant Lockdowns!



https://rumble.com/v1cpf1l-biden-wont-finish-first-term-leaked-audio-biden-threatens-to-assassinate-uk.html




Devolution is The Plan! We're at War! What's Coming is 10 TIMES Bigger Than 2000 Mules! PLUS, Trump's Surprise Return!



https://rumble.com/v1c4bxl-devolution-is-the-plan-whats-coming-is-10-times-bigger-than-2000-mules-trum.html




Trump's Path to Reinstatement B424! Death Penalty for Human Traffickers & Drug Dealers! PLUS, Epstein Island Flight Logs!



https://rumble.com/v1bqmtv-trumps-path-to-reinstatement-b424-death-penalty-for-human-and-drug-traffick.html




Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news


Keywords
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