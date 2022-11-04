Stew Peters: INSANE! Covid Cult Wants AMNESTY For Evil Acts During COVID; Refuses To Apologize For Crimes Against Humanity.We will never forget what the Liberals did. They psychologically abused children with literally suffocating mask mandates. Teacher Unions shut down schools. Governors and “public health officials” trapped our elderly in nursing home death traps. Liberals collecting a guaranteed government paycheck shut down struggling businesses forever, deliberately. They kept ruining businesses and lives for months, even a year after it was 100% obvious none of it was necessary or even helpful.

