Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Manifesting with Radionics : Law of Attraction and the Dangers of Visualization Part 2
channel image
Last Day Deceptions
14 Subscribers
3 views
Published 13 hours ago

What is the real danger behind vision boards and the Law of Attraction? Now using radionics machines and software to make your dreams come true…is this really a safe practice?


#dreams #universe #prayer #vision


If you would like to study the Bible at home:

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides


https://www.lastdaydeceptions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087373616372

https://twitter.com/LDDeceptions


https://www.bibleprophecytruth.com/

https://www.amazingfacts.org/


https://www.truthaboutdeath.com/

Keywords
manifestingdeathhealingoccultdivinationdeadghostsmartial artsfitnesshomeopathykarateacupressureacupuncturekung furifeesotericayurvedanaturopathicbloodlettingayurvedic medicineradionicsboard gamesmagnet therapyqi cong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket