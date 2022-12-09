Create New Account
INSIDE THE CAPITOL HILL COVID FORUM - Dec 2022 Highlights (10 Min)
Highlights of the December 2022 Capitol Hill roundtable discussion "Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries" Moderated by US Senator Ron Johnson, the hearing, features experts in Public Health, Science and Medicine, Law and Media, with testimony from victims of covid vaccine injury. After seeing this 10 minute compilation, you'll want to watch the full 3-hour roundtable discussion on the Highwire website: 

https://bit.ly/JohnsonVaccineHearing

Keywords
vaccine-injurycovid-19censored doctorssenator johnsonron johnson

