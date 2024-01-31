Major Global Events Pointing to August 2024

Mike in the Night Live on Odysee every Saturday - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7





The discussion highlights the significance of August 2024, with various predictions and shifts, including unrest, economic collapse, Latin spring, cash shortages, and potential cancellation of the 2024 U.S. elections.





Global Events Pointing to 2024: References are made to events in England, such as inflation and housing market challenges for police and teachers. The discussion emphasizes the year 2024 as a focal point for significant changes.





U.S. Election Cycle: The conversation notes the impact of the U.S. election cycle on global events, with over five dozen national elections around the world aligning, creating potential for widespread changes.





America's Bifurcated State: The speaker describes America as a country divided into 50 independent states held together in a federal union, noting the existential crisis that arises with each change in leadership.





Year of Recompenses: There is mention of a belief that 2024 is the "year of recompenses," starting and ending in August, and tying it to significant changes in the world.





Hope for Common Sense: Amid predictions and uncertainties, there is a shared hope for common sense, accountability, justice, and positive change. The speakers express a desire for the well-being of families and a return to sanity.





Love and Logic: The discussion delves into the logic and reasoning behind different perspectives, acknowledging that people operate based on their own interests, which may clash with one another.





Greed and Consumerism: The conversation explores the depth of greed and consumerism, questioning the pursuit of material wealth and possessions when they cannot be taken to the afterlife.





Russia-Ukraine Situation: Briefly touching on international affairs, there is skepticism about the war narrative, suggesting that citizens are being manipulated by political agendas, especially in the context of Russia and Ukraine.





Appeal to Patriotism: The discussion suggests that if Western countries were serious about war, they would need to appeal to patriotism, God, and country. However, societal changes and social engineering have shifted priorities away from traditional values.





Concerns about Western Civilization: There are concerns about the state of Western Civilization, with a perceived lack of willingness among citizens to fight for values and principles. The degradation of society is highlighted.





