Part 2: PROOF COVID Is A PARASITE; Biotech Analyst Has PROOF COVID & Vaxx Are Biosynthetic Parasites

Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston joins Stew to expose more lies about COVID and the jab. It is a lie that Covid-19 came from the wild. There was the lie that you needed to mask to stop the spread, the lie that two masks were even better. The lie that protesting against lockdowns would spread the virus. We’ve now learned about brand new lies.
