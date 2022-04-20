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Situation Update: All Events Leading Up To This Were Needed For The Final Takedown!!
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
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20385 views • April 20, 2022
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Vid Sources:
https://summit.news/2022/04/15/video-tucker-carlson-outlines-how-twitter-is-where-elite-opinion-is-incubated/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/

https://www.wnd.com/2022/04/nearly-2-3-voters-believe-biden-compromised-china-poll-says/

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/zelensky-warns-prepare-for-russian-to-use-nuclear-weapons

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-19-lawyer-biowarfare-act-ukraine-biolabs-criminal-enterprise.html

https://allnewspipeline.com/While_Biden_Is_Playing_Checkers_Russia_And_China_Are_Playing_Chess.php

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-17-shanghai-hellscape-covid-lockdown-martial-law-suicides.html

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-19-shanghai-quarantine-camps-no-showers-lights-on.html

https://humansbefree.com/2022/04/the-next-great-pandemic-claiming-astronomical-death-counts-is-now-being-marketed-to-the-public.html

https://headlineusa.com/durham-says-clinton-lawyer-also-lied-to-cia/
Keywords
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