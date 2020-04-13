Goal Zero Yeti 150 problem and solution

There's a slight problem with the Yet 150 design, mostly with using non Goal Zero brand solar panels. I believe I found a solution and who knows, maybe Goal Zero now makes the proper adapter cable as I'm uploading this video.



This is for educational purposes and if you screw this up you void the warranty from Goal Zero and potentially have a major problem on your hands if the unit catches fire, explodes, goes into critical mass, bla bla bla and all that jazz.



I have been informed that there are commercially available cables but they are becoming harder to find. Google the following in a search and you should be able to find a cable already made.



JoinWin MFG SAE to 8mm Adapter Cable for GZ Yeti Portable Powers and Solar Panels