Matt Gaetz Grills Ex-Top Biden Aide About Censorship Requests: 'Are You Talking About Pres. Biden?' At today's House Weaponization of the Federal Government Committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned Robert Flaherty, former Assistant to the President and Director of Digital Strategy at the Biden White House, about his takedown requests to Twitter.
