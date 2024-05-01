Create New Account
Gaetz Grills Ex-Top Biden Aide About Censorship Requests: 'Are You Talking About Pres. Biden?'
GalacticStorm
2245 Subscribers
88 views
Published Wednesday

Matt Gaetz Grills Ex-Top Biden Aide About Censorship Requests:  'Are You Talking About Pres. Biden?'   At today's House Weaponization of the Federal Government Committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned Robert Flaherty, former Assistant to the President and Director of Digital Strategy at the Biden White House, about his takedown requests to Twitter.

government censorshiprep matt gaetzhouse weaponization of the federal government committee hearing

