A TRUE HERO OF OUR TIME! DON'T MISS THE 5TH ANNUAL ADVANCED MEDICINE CONFERENCE!
Published Yesterday
The Dr. Ardis ShowDr. Ardis interviews a hero, not only for the last three years through this pandemic, but one who has extended many, many lives and given hope to people all over the world, Dr. Rashid Buttar. God has given Dr. Buttar the gift of healing and you will learn about natural alternative therapies for treating and preventing cancer. Dr. Buttar discusses his 5th annual Advanced Medicine Conference in Kanas City, MO on Memorial Day weekend. Dr. Ardis and many others will be presenting incredible, life saving information. You will not want to miss this! Enter the promo code, "ARDIS" for discounts.
https://advancedmedicineconference.com/

