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True Meaning of "Forgiveness" and "Sin"
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19 views • October 29, 2019
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"Forgiveness" and "sin" are among many words that have been purposely mistranslated in the Bible. The real meanings of these words have been kept hidden in order to support a false gospel. There is a completely different word for "forgiveness". It is "apheime", not "aphesin". There is no need for slaves to be forgiven for being slaves and for what is not held against them in the first place. What they need is LIBERATION! Only people who commit wrongdoing that is elective and willful can be forgiven because those wrongdoings are held against them.
Why are there no verses on liberation or being set free from sin? Nearly all (but nutcases) would admit that man needs the aid exclusively from God to be set free from slavery to sin, or being caused to fall short. The very idea of salvation is deliverance by God from sin. Hence the phrase "set free from sin". To set free is to liberate, and those who have been liberated or released have been set free. Which is why Galatians 5:1 says what it does: "Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage."
The mistranslation of "Aphesis" as "forgiveness" was an act of "overkill" due to over zealous penal substitution advocates in the attempts to make it seem as though the scriptures support penal substitution.
The effect on verses when Aphesis is correctly translated as liberty, liberation, rather than "forgiveness".
Matthew 26:28 for this is My blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for liberation from sins.
Mark 1:4 John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness preaching a baptism of repentance for the liberation from sins.
Mark 3:29 but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit (seeks to discredit His witness) never has liberty into the eternal age, but is guilty of an eternal sin.
Luke 1:77 To give to His people the knowledge of salvation By the liberation from their sins,
Luke 3:3 And he came into all the district around the Jordan, preaching a baptism of repentance for the liberation from sins;
Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me,
Because He anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor.
He has sent Me to proclaim release(liberty) to the captives,
And recovery of sight to the blind,
To set free(liberate) those who are oppressed,
Luke 24:47 and that repentance for liberation from sins would be proclaimed in His name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.
Acts 2:38 Peter said to them, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ unto the liberation from your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
Acts 5:31 He is the one whom God exalted to His right hand as a Prince and a Savior, to grant repentance to Israel, and liberation of sins.
Acts 10:43 Of Him all the prophets bear witness that through His name everyone who believes in Him receives liberation from sins.”
Acts 13:38 Therefore let it be known to you, brethren, that through Him liberation from sins is proclaimed to you,
Acts 26:18 to open their eyes so that they may turn from darkness to light and from the dominion of Satan to God, that they may receive liberation from sins and an inheritance among those who have been sanctified by faith in Me.’
Ephesians 1:7 In Him we have redemption through His blood, the liberation from our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace
Colossians 1:14 in whom we have redemption, the liberation from sins.
Hebrews 9:22 And according to the Law, one may almost say, all things are cleansed with blood, and without shedding of blood there is no liberation.
Hebrews 10:18 Now where there is liberation from these things, there is no longer any offering for sin.
In mark 3:28 "apheimi" is used when speaking of elective sins and blasphemies even against the Son, but in 3:29 it is "never has liberty into the eternity" for those who basically call the Holy Spirit is His testimony a lie. He is the One who witnesses to the world on the individual level. Christ doesn't.
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Music: Essence by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
"Forgiveness" and "sin" are among many words that have been purposely mistranslated in the Bible. The real meanings of these words have been kept hidden in order to support a false gospel. There is a completely different word for "forgiveness". It is "apheime", not "aphesin". There is no need for slaves to be forgiven for being slaves and for what is not held against them in the first place. What they need is LIBERATION! Only people who commit wrongdoing that is elective and willful can be forgiven because those wrongdoings are held against them.
Why are there no verses on liberation or being set free from sin? Nearly all (but nutcases) would admit that man needs the aid exclusively from God to be set free from slavery to sin, or being caused to fall short. The very idea of salvation is deliverance by God from sin. Hence the phrase "set free from sin". To set free is to liberate, and those who have been liberated or released have been set free. Which is why Galatians 5:1 says what it does: "Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage."
The mistranslation of "Aphesis" as "forgiveness" was an act of "overkill" due to over zealous penal substitution advocates in the attempts to make it seem as though the scriptures support penal substitution.
The effect on verses when Aphesis is correctly translated as liberty, liberation, rather than "forgiveness".
Matthew 26:28 for this is My blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for liberation from sins.
Mark 1:4 John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness preaching a baptism of repentance for the liberation from sins.
Mark 3:29 but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit (seeks to discredit His witness) never has liberty into the eternal age, but is guilty of an eternal sin.
Luke 1:77 To give to His people the knowledge of salvation By the liberation from their sins,
Luke 3:3 And he came into all the district around the Jordan, preaching a baptism of repentance for the liberation from sins;
Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me,
Because He anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor.
He has sent Me to proclaim release(liberty) to the captives,
And recovery of sight to the blind,
To set free(liberate) those who are oppressed,
Luke 24:47 and that repentance for liberation from sins would be proclaimed in His name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.
Acts 2:38 Peter said to them, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ unto the liberation from your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
Acts 5:31 He is the one whom God exalted to His right hand as a Prince and a Savior, to grant repentance to Israel, and liberation of sins.
Acts 10:43 Of Him all the prophets bear witness that through His name everyone who believes in Him receives liberation from sins.”
Acts 13:38 Therefore let it be known to you, brethren, that through Him liberation from sins is proclaimed to you,
Acts 26:18 to open their eyes so that they may turn from darkness to light and from the dominion of Satan to God, that they may receive liberation from sins and an inheritance among those who have been sanctified by faith in Me.’
Ephesians 1:7 In Him we have redemption through His blood, the liberation from our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace
Colossians 1:14 in whom we have redemption, the liberation from sins.
Hebrews 9:22 And according to the Law, one may almost say, all things are cleansed with blood, and without shedding of blood there is no liberation.
Hebrews 10:18 Now where there is liberation from these things, there is no longer any offering for sin.
In mark 3:28 "apheimi" is used when speaking of elective sins and blasphemies even against the Son, but in 3:29 it is "never has liberty into the eternity" for those who basically call the Holy Spirit is His testimony a lie. He is the One who witnesses to the world on the individual level. Christ doesn't.
Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp...
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
Music: Essence by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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