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We Will NEVER EVER Concede - Because You STOLE THE ELECTION!
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572 views • February 12, 2021
“We Will NEVER EVER Concede – Because You STOLE THE ELECTION! And You Brag About It!” – Steve Bannon Goes Off on Lying Democrat Impeachment Team
Steve Bannon WENT OFF on the Democrat Impeachment team after they admitted on Thursday that they are using the US military in Washington DC to enforce political speech.
Bannon promised Democrats Trump Nation will NEVER, EVER concede because Democrats stole the election — And then bragged about it on the cover of TIME Magazine!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/will-never-ever-concede-stole-election-brag-steve-bannon-goes-off-lying-democrat-impeachment-team-video/
Steve Bannon WENT OFF on the Democrat Impeachment team after they admitted on Thursday that they are using the US military in Washington DC to enforce political speech.
Bannon promised Democrats Trump Nation will NEVER, EVER concede because Democrats stole the election — And then bragged about it on the cover of TIME Magazine!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/will-never-ever-concede-stole-election-brag-steve-bannon-goes-off-lying-democrat-impeachment-team-video/
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