CCP Sees Seizing Control Over Taiwan a Way of Shattering US Alliances

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06/08/2021 Mr. Pottinger says CCP attempts to shatter US influence and US alliances via seizing control of Taiwan. Mr. Pottinger made such comments at the Senate Armed Services Committee “US Strategic Competition with China” hearing, June 8, 2021, answering Senator Hawley’s question on Xi Jinping’s 2013 closed door remarks which have been kept secret for more than six years.