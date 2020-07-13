© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What It's Like to Believe Everything the Media Tells You
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • July 13, 2020
AwakenWithJP
1.09M subscribers
4,094,042 views•May 6, 2020
142K
7.8K
SHARE
If you don't like how things are going and you want your freedom to go outside, then go, like what's science really? Sit back in your lazy boy and get ready to learn the realest truths..YOU WANT TO BELIEVE! Slay your boredom and join me for an all new LIVE episode this Friday. Reserve your spot here now! https://www.awakenwithjp.com/live
What would it be like if you stopped thinking for yourself and believed everything the media tells you? Here's what it might look like to be completely brainwashed by the Media!
*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
-My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: https://awakenwithjp.com/shop
Click Here to join my PATREON - https://awakenwithjp.com/patron
---- Want to be the first to see my new videos with 24 hour early access? Just click this to receive the alerts! - https://m.me/awakenwithjp?ref=w6836464
Listen and Subscribe to my NEW Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
It's also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
-Order my new book at: http://HowToBeUltraSpiritual.com/
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
1.09M subscribers
4,094,042 views•May 6, 2020
142K
7.8K
SHARE
If you don't like how things are going and you want your freedom to go outside, then go, like what's science really? Sit back in your lazy boy and get ready to learn the realest truths..YOU WANT TO BELIEVE! Slay your boredom and join me for an all new LIVE episode this Friday. Reserve your spot here now! https://www.awakenwithjp.com/live
What would it be like if you stopped thinking for yourself and believed everything the media tells you? Here's what it might look like to be completely brainwashed by the Media!
*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
-My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: https://awakenwithjp.com/shop
Click Here to join my PATREON - https://awakenwithjp.com/patron
---- Want to be the first to see my new videos with 24 hour early access? Just click this to receive the alerts! - https://m.me/awakenwithjp?ref=w6836464
Listen and Subscribe to my NEW Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
It's also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
-Order my new book at: http://HowToBeUltraSpiritual.com/
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.