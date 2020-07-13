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What It's Like to Believe Everything the Media Tells You
LivingLawSociety
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102 views • July 13, 2020
AwakenWithJP
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4,094,042 views•May 6, 2020

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If you don't like how things are going and you want your freedom to go outside, then go, like what's science really? Sit back in your lazy boy and get ready to learn the realest truths..YOU WANT TO BELIEVE! Slay your boredom and join me for an all new LIVE episode this Friday. Reserve your spot here now! https://www.awakenwithjp.com/live

What would it be like if you stopped thinking for yourself and believed everything the media tells you? Here's what it might look like to be completely brainwashed by the Media!

*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
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It's also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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