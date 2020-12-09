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Brandy Vaughan Regarding Harassment, Stalking, Intimidation, Dangers and Threats
Truth Health Freedom
Truth Health Freedom
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1166 views • December 09, 2020
Brandy Vaughan was being stalked and intimidated, corporate style.

It's how big businesses threaten adversaries - it's the reality of big industry & if you don't know that mega industries operate like cartels, you'd better get a reality check.

Brandy Vaughan sold Vioxx for Merck before she turned whistleblower on pharma corruption and became a leading voice in exposing Pharma crimes against child and adult consumers.

Brandy experienced the following:

- Her home alarms going off past 3AM. Someone entering, knowing her security code, disarming her alarm, walk to the windows, down the hall, then left out the door. All within 5 minutes. She consulted a security expert who identified this incident as corporate intimidation and believed her home had been tapped with audio and video devices.

- Brandy's home had been intruded, her computer was taken out of its hiding spot and left on the floor as a message.

- She left town for 2 weeks, feeling unsafe in her home. The night before she returned, someone took out a ladder from her locked garage and placed it in front of her window. Brandy and the security expert determined this to be a message - "We are watching you".

- After talking on the phone with friends and family, where she repeatedly stated she feels like a sitting duck (to be attacked), someone left a stone duck figure on her backyard outdoor table.

Fearing for her safety, Brandy made several online posts declaring she is not suicidal and is in good health.

Now, Brandy is dead.

And, there are random profiles engaging in a misinformation campaign against her death attempting to manipulate and imply it was natural causes - against Brandy's own words.
Keywords
vaccinesmerckfdacdcdeathintimidationvaccinepharmawhoharassmentthreatwhistleblowerbigdangerlearnmurderedkilledstalkingrisklearntheriskmodernapfizerstalkedbrandyvaughan
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