Trevor Loudon: Fighting Communism in the Church and the Ukraine

Alex Newman of TNA interviews Trevor Loudon, an investigative journalist and anti-Communist expert. They discuss Trevor’s new documentary film Enemies Within: The Church, which discusses Marxist infiltration in American evangelical churches. Trevor notes that Marxists are trying to pull the church to the left, which would permanently pull America to the left — if the church is lost, so will the country. Trevor highlights the positive reaction he has received in response to the documentary.



Alex and Trevor also discuss the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine. Trevor argues that the conflict is an attempt to shift power away from the U.S. and toward Russia and China, which are working together on the world stage. Stating that all three countries are currently led by communists, Trevor notes that in the 1990s, the Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for American protection, but it is not receiving any such protection under Biden who is working against U.S. interests. Trevor calls on Congress to enact effective sanctions against Russia, including kicking out RT and Russian diplomats and non-citizens; he also recommends going the same against China. Trevor recommends against using military force in the Ukraine.