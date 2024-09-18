BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Militarized Mexican Drug Cartels Invading America With Drugs, Slaves, Human And Child Sex Trafficking
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
770 followers
205 views • 7 months ago

Paul Preston talks about the Mexican drug cartels who have become militarized over the years.

Paul plays a video showing what the Mexican drug cartels are doing militarily and how they are including the use of drones to carry our their evil plans and agendas to deliver fentanyl across our border which is killing many Americans every day.

But the greatest evils the cartels do is trafficking human slaves and also child slaves many of which will be sex trafficked and some are killed for their organs which then are sold to very wealthy people who need an organ transplant. And some of the children which include infants are used in satanic sacrifices.

These Mexican drug cartels backed up by the Chinese military who have also infiltrated America along with other military aged men from other countries will only become more dangerous and violent as time moves forward. Some of this has started to become apparent with Venezuelan gangs taking over certain places in America and this will continue to grow if it is not stopped. As of now with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in charge as puppets, all of these events regarding the border have been invited and facilitated by our current government from top to bottom but mainly from the shadow government known as The Council or The Committee of 300.

This is how evil our world has become in modern times and it's because this nation of America has turned away from God and desperately needs to repent and turn back to God. And until that happens in a big way then these evils and more evils to come will only continue to get worse.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/militarized-mexican-cartels

Join the New California State movement --->  https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state


Keywords
childrenslavesviolencetraffickingborderwargovernmentsatanicdroneschildsexinvasionmexicanviolenthumancartelsfentanylsacrificestakeoverattackskidnappingdrugkilledinfantpatrol
