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President Trump And Kanye West Work To Free A$AP Rocky From Swedish Jail
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23 views • July 20, 2019
President Trump has tweeted his concern about the imprisonment of rapper A$AP Rocky from a Swedish jail. Owen gives his take on this breaking pop culture news.
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