State Dept Joins Globalist Movement On Internet Rules; New Programs Looks to End Online Anonymity
Published a month ago |
State Dept Joins Globalist Movement On Internet Rules; New Programs Looks to End Online AnonymityWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/GlobalInternetRulesYT 

The U.S. State Department has joined a globalist movement pushing for rules for the internet, with the new “Declaration for the Future of the Internet.” Notably missing from the signatories are China and Russia, and the declaration ties to ongoing debates on how and if the internet should be controlled by common global laws.

In other news, the U.S. government is rolling out plans to create an artificial intelligence system that can expose the identities of people behind internet posts, and has been purchasing data on internet users from big tech companies for a new form of mass surveillance.

censorshipglobalistsinternetepoch timesjosh philippcross roads

