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NATO & Ukraine Summary
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135 views • February 24, 2022
"The media wants us to believe that Putin is solely responsible for tensions in Ukraine. But this narrative conveniently leaves out the decades of Western aggression towards Russia that got us here. BT's Kei Pritsker explains why the only path to peace is ending NATO's expansion along Russia's border." - BreakThrough News
"What The Media Isn't Telling You About Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/d6HdxeAJtL0
"What The Media Isn't Telling You About Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/d6HdxeAJtL0
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