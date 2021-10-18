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The face nappy hall of shame.
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50 views • October 18, 2021
If you wear a mask, at least have the decency to dispose of it properly so it doesn't end up in landfill or the ocean.
I'd like to walk down the street one day without seeing these bacteria infested petrie dishes lying all over the place.
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Thanks for watching.
I'd like to walk down the street one day without seeing these bacteria infested petrie dishes lying all over the place.
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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