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The Jan. 6 Committee plans to hold one last hearing. The committee interviewed the wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni Thomas, for over four hours yesterday, about how the couple handled the 2020 election.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1m5vge-ginni-thomas-testifies-ahead-of-final-jan.-6th-committee-hearing.html