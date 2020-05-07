© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY Desk Organizer Using Toilet Paper Rolls | Recycling
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • May 07, 2020
DIY Desk Organizer Using Toilet Paper Rolls . Toilet paper rolls crafts.recycling crafts.
Things used to make this organizer:
cardboard : 25 X 22 1/2 cms; 20 X 11 cms ;13 X 11 cms
Toiler paper rolls
Paints and brush
glue gun
scissors
ruler
pen
gold ribbon
giftwrap
Please SUBSCRIBE for more DIY's
Music: epidemicsound
Things used to make this organizer:
cardboard : 25 X 22 1/2 cms; 20 X 11 cms ;13 X 11 cms
Toiler paper rolls
Paints and brush
glue gun
scissors
ruler
pen
gold ribbon
giftwrap
Please SUBSCRIBE for more DIY's
Music: epidemicsound
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.