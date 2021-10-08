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VIDEO PROOF: MICROPARASITES IN CHRONICALLY SICK PATIENTS | True Pathfinder
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168 views • October 08, 2021
In this video we look at live footage of microparasites in cancer patients, a visualization of their life cycles, explore how your body deals with them and how you / your health practitioner can find evidence for those parasites within minutes in your blood with a simple test.
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#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #cancer #lyme #lymedisease #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid #truepathfinder #microparasites #fungi #bacteria
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #cancer #lyme #lymedisease #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid #truepathfinder #microparasites #fungi #bacteria
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