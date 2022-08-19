This winter, 1 million plus ordinary Brits will decide their life is not worth living.



https://rumble.com/v1glsbf-august-19-2022.html





As a follow up on my channel, Katie talks further about he previous upload.





"The Energy Bill Crises U.K. 1) assessment 2) solution 3) reassurance. Together, we’ve got this".

a video found here:-

https://rumble.com/v1glhxj-the-energy-bill-crises-u.k.-1-assessment-2-solution-3-reassurance.-together.html





Perhaps believing the need to talk straight, as blunt as you can get it. Here it is spelt out for all to understand and that we need to say NO.





WE are not going to accept this from any government we put in office.





Original source whilst you can still find it.

https://youtu.be/MohffU04vgA





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Katie Hopkins, Spells it out, WAKE UP