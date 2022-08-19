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This winter, 1 million plus ordinary
Brits will decide their life is not worth living.
https://rumble.com/v1glsbf-august-19-2022.html
As a follow up on my channel, Katie talks further about he previous upload.
"The Energy Bill Crises U.K. 1) assessment 2) solution 3) reassurance. Together, we’ve got this".
a video found here:-
https://rumble.com/v1glhxj-the-energy-bill-crises-u.k.-1-assessment-2-solution-3-reassurance.-together.html
Perhaps believing the need to talk straight, as blunt as you can get it. Here it is spelt out for all to understand and that we need to say NO.
WE are not going to accept this from any government we put in office.
Original source whilst you can still find it.
https://youtu.be/MohffU04vgA
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Katie Hopkins, Spells it out, WAKE UP