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The Elect Life with Liz McGee- 'Do the Tribes scream Raca Do you blackball your brother.mp4'
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10 views • September 17, 2021
Why does Elohim not hear from heaven and heal our land? Maybe because we "hate" (Raca in Hebrew), our brothers, this is why there is so much darkness. This murderous spirit is running rampant. If YHVH is one why are their 3 opinions on the Restoration of All Israel? Darkness over the land, still.
See: https://theelectlife.org
See: https://theelectlife.org
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