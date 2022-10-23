The Final Broadcast; "Jesus Has a Plan"; Date: 20221005

There are those who are going into the marriage supper of the Lamb, and those who merely think they are. Learn some of the keys to entering into this relationship with Jesus, the Son of God, who is the Bridegroom to his chosen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.