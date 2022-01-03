Making the Deep State Angry 03/01/2022

The Internal Revolution is supposed to be a good thing. It's supposed to be the good guys getting rid of the bad guys. It's supposed to be America being backed by the good guys getting rid of the Moloch/Baal Worshipers. The problem is, if America is not clean enough the Devil gets the victory. Let's talk about what is really going on in Ukraine today.0:00 Making the Deep State Angry02:33 - What is really happening in Ukraine09:27 - Jets Dream - Dana Coverstone17:28 - Warning to Dana Coverstone from God25:32 - Food Shortages26:27 - Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#Ukraine #Russia #War