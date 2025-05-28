BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk: disappointed with Trump's spending bill because it undoes the work his agency has done
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1269 followers
Follow
130 views • 11 hours ago

Elon Musk said he was disappointed with Trump's spending bill because it undoes the work his agency has done.

“You know, I was disappointed when I saw this massive spending bill. Frankly, it increases the deficit instead of reducing it — and it undoes the work that the DOGE team has done. When this big, beautiful bill came out, I thought: everything that was done on DOGE is just erased in the first year. In my opinion, a bill can either be big or beautiful. But I’m not sure it can be both — that’s my personal opinion.”

Adding: 

Zelensky Cuts Germany Visit Short as Russian Forces Advance in Sumy Region — Der Spiegel

Zelensky abruptly ended his trip to Germany and returned to Ukraine due to Russia’s offensive in the Sumy region, according to Der Spiegel. He was scheduled to attend an award ceremony for Ursula von der Leyen, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
