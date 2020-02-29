Pray Over Your Oil And Anoint Your Family And Your Homes

Family I use Olive oil but any oil will work then I pray this prayer over it and then as I anoint my doorways and family I say out Loud let all see The Blood of Jesus covers us and protects us in Jesus most Holy name. May God Bless you allPrayer:Father God, by prayer and Faith I come to you on bent knee and ask that you purify and bless this oilSo that I may anoint my family and house with this Holy Blessed Oil which represents the pure, Blood of Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior as is written in Romans 5:9 - Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him, and Hebrews 9:22 - And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood there is no remission.Lord, I apply the Blood of Jesus Christ over all legal grounds Your Blood can be applied, over my spirit, over my soul and over my body. I cover myself and everything surrounding me with the Blood of Jesus. I cover my mind, consciousness and sub consciousness from all attacks with the Blood of Jesus. I cover my home my family and all who dwell within it’s walls with the Blood of Jesus. I have applied the Blood over the areas of myself and my life and therefore the adversary has no place in me, or my family or this dwelling place. The adversary has no power over me because of the cleansing, protection of the Blood of Jesus. My body is a temple for the Holy Spirit of God, I am redeemed, cleansed, sanctified, and justified, by the Blood of Jesus.And now where the Blood has been applied I claim victory by The Blood Of The Lamb of God in Jesus most Holy, Holy, Holy, name. I ask Father God to have his angels to stand Guard over my family and our Home, until we are reunited with our first Love in your Heavenly realm. Father surround us with Your Holy Fire Hedge of Protection from the Throne room of God, and the Fortification of the Blood of Jesus. Please send your forces to drive back the enemies and powers that are not from you Father God. Father Your Word says that the adversaries of the Lord shall be broken in pieces; from heaven He will thunder against them. Lord break your enemies in pieces in Your perfect timing and bring salvation, restoration and healing to all people who are involved. I proclaim My Family and our Home are fully protected By our Father God and The Blood of Jesus and as is written in Exodus 12:13 and 12:23 any enemies or destroyers will see the Blood Covering on our property and pass us by and not come into our house and the plagues will pass us by in Jesus Christ my King and Saviors most Holy name…Amen and AmenGlory to God in The Highest!If you feel led by The Holy Spirit of God to donate to help support this ministry, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pray for our brethren to be protected and made ready from all that is coming regardless of donation... we love you all and value your prayers and fellowship...God Bless you and keep you in Jesus Christ most Holy Holy Holy name.